This Lasagna Hack Changes Everything

Making a lasagna can be completely terrifying, not to mention super-labor-intensive. But this lasagna hack cuts the prep and cook time in half, moving the process from the oven to your stove top. The result is a pasta dish that tastes exactly like lasagna (gooey cheese and all) but isn't nearly as difficult to make. In fact, the whole thing takes only about 30 minutes from start to finish!
Skillet Lasagna
Makes 6-8 servings
Ingredients
1/2 lb lean ground beef, turkey, or vegetarian fake-meat crumbles
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 cup sliced mushrooms
10 lasagna noodles broken into thirds (don’t worry if the pieces are unevenly broken).
1 tbsp fennel seeds
2 cups good-quality marinara sauce
2 cups water
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1 cup ricotta cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella
1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
Freshly ground pepper for serving
Instructions
1. Cook the beef, mushrooms, and onion in a large skillet over medium heat until the beef is browned, about 10 minutes, then drain any extra fat.
2. Add the lasagna noodle pieces, marinara sauce, water, and spices, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-high. Cook for 10-12 minutes or until the noodles are al dente, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low.
3. Gently fold in the ricotta. Sprinkle on the mozzarella cheese and chopped basil. Cover and let cook for 2 minutes more or until the cheese on top melts. Top with Parmesan and freshly ground pepper. Enjoy!
