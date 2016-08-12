Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make An All-Week Salad

All Week Salad August 12, 2016
Make a salad out of your leftovers from earlier in the week. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1 handful kale, spinach, or arugula*
  • 1 handful cauliflower florets and tomatoes, chopped*
  • 1 small handful cherry or grape tomatoes*
  • Olive oil**
  • 1 tsp dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tsp honey
  • 1/2 lemon
Recipe Instructions
  1. Toss the vegetables with the greens, feel free to add any extra ingredients (nuts, dried fruits, grains etc.). Toss with the salad dressing.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use leftover ingredients from earlier in the week.

**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already made the dressing for yesterday's lunch.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
