How To Make An All-Week Salad

All Week Salad August 12, 2016Make a salad out of your leftovers from earlier in the week. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 handful kale, spinach, or arugula*
- 1 handful cauliflower florets and tomatoes, chopped*
- 1 small handful cherry or grape tomatoes*
- Olive oil**
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp honey
- 1/2 lemon
Recipe Instructions
- Toss the vegetables with the greens, feel free to add any extra ingredients (nuts, dried fruits, grains etc.). Toss with the salad dressing.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use leftover ingredients from earlier in the week.
**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already made the dressing for yesterday's lunch.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
