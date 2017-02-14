If Fancy's defiant reclaiming of the loaded word shocks you a little, all the better; it signifies a radical shift in our conversation around bodies and the restrictive categories they're so often asked to occupy — from shape to gender to complexion. Under the smokey club lights, Fancy's scintillating moves are an expression of barrier-breaking confidence, and her highest goal is to connect with her audience as a performer, to "hold [them] in love," as she so elegantly puts it, one scandalously slipping sheet at a time. Unsurprisingly, Fancy's theory of boundless inclusivity gives her whole outlook an unapologetic radiance that's hard to miss (though we'll admit her flawless flower crown certainly helps). Thinking about the advice she'd share with less seasoned performers, she gives them permission to embrace every minute of their act, regardless of the inevitable mistakes. "You will mess up, at some point; that's a gift," she says. "You'll discover that you didn't cease to exist just because you tripped or got stuck in your dress, and after that, you are invincible." Because, even in the brassy, neon world of burlesque, is there anything sexier than just loving yourself?