8 Gifts That Will Help You Carve Out Quality Time With Your Family

By nature, the holidays provide us with ample opportunity to connect with family — time off, big meals, age-old traditions. But in a world where we’re all constantly sending work emails or checking our phones, it can be tough to find ways to be truly present together.
So this year, I'm planning on giving gifts that promote togetherness. Rather than tracking down various video games and holiday sweaters to appease cousins and siblings, I’m planning to be a bit more intentional and gift in a way that emphasizes what I personally think qualifies as the best part of the holidays: spending meaningful time with my loved ones. That means — with the help of Target's extensive (and affordable) offerings — family games, cooking kits, specialty drink selections, hot chocolate kits, silly card games, and more quality time-enhancing goods. Keep scrolling to see which products will make family time feel more special than ever.
Thanks to my esthetician mother, I love all things self-care and wellness. Growing up, we’d put on sheet masks or make homemade hair masks together. And even now, we love any communal activity that involves cleansing our pores. So this season, gift someone you love this festive face mask set — complete with six masks for sharing and capturing silly selfies — then get together and take care of those blackheads.
When it comes to family time, cozy movie nights are a staple. And when it comes to cozy movie nights, a good blanket is essential. I’d recommend a classic, chunky knit like this one from Target. It’ll look cute in any living room, and it’s big enough to envelop the whole crew.
Nothing gets me in the spirit quite like a holiday movie from my childhood — and nostalgia is a key ingredient when it comes to family time. My personal favorite has always been the Santa Clause trilogy, so this year, I’ll definitely be snagging the full set to keep handy in my living room.
What’s the secret to bringing some holiday cheer to a cold night at home? Hot chocolate, obviously. With a variety of mix-in options like marshmallows and candy cane pieces, this hot chocolate set is a great way to ensure that everyone you love can indulge their sweet tooth this winter.
As a kid, creating gingerbread houses with my family was one of my favorite seasonal activities. And now, as an adult, I assure you it’s no less fun. Embrace your inner child and spend some time crafting (and eating) with loved ones, thanks to these specialty kits.
We all have (or are) that one friend who loves wine. And you can’t go wrong with this McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc. It’s a perfect crowd-pleaser for connoisseurs and unfussy drinkers, alike.
I want CultureTags at all my game nights — so I’m making sure to gift it to all my besties this year. See how well you know The Culture (or have fun laughing at your own ignorance), as you decode acronyms with friends.
We’re Not Really Strangers is a card game designed to deepen your connection with loved ones. There are three levels involved: perception, connection, and reflection, and the cards for each level come with meaningful and carefully curated prompts that are intended to start some important conversations. It’s an ideal way to bond with friends who might have a hard time opening up — or to pressure family into spilling their secrets.
