Since its founding almost half a century ago Etro has managed to dip its feet into almost every fashion pool imaginable — fabrics and textiles, leather goods and travel bags, home accessories, clothing, and more. The family-run Italian brand has, time and time again, emphasized the importance of high-quality materials, creative designs, and unexpected (but totally awesome) color ways. Can anyone say paisley?
This fall, the Etro family is celebrating its favorite New York City 'hood with the launch of a new unisex fragrance, Greene Street, a scent inspired by the creative, artistic, colorful, and multi-dimensional quality of Soho. The eau de toilette was conceived for the dynamic individual who embraces style and city life with a sense of personality (we're blushing!) — and, apparently, if you were to bottle these singular types, they'd smell like a mix of everything from basil and nutmeg to violets and geraniums.
The best part? Greene Street may have been inspired by Soho, but it's available everywhere! Be sure to grab a bottle soon — after all, who's more dynamic than you?
Etro Greene Street, $175, available at Etro, 89 Greene Street (between Prince and Spring streets); 646-329-6929.
Photo courtesy of Etro
