Body washes; an important and necessary part of one's daily routine, but not the stuff of dreams, right? Wrong. Cult Brit perfume brand Escentric Molecules has just introduced a range of body washes to complement the brand's signature trio of scents. And these babies are a game-changer.
The perfume company hit the headlines in 2006 with its six aroma-molecule fragrances, Molecule 1, 2, and 3 and Escentric 1, 2, and 3. The Molecule scents are single-note fragrances, only containing Iso E. Super, while the Escentric scents are intoxicating mix of several layers. Both scent ranges work with the wearers' natural pheromones to create a scent that is wholly unique. Seriously, we have at least three friends currently wearing Molecule 1 — and the perfume smells entirely different on all of them.
And now, there are body washes. The three options have been formulated to enhance the olfactory experience by acting as a base layer to the scent. The idea is that you will wash with one of the products in the morning, and then follow up with a spritz of the corresponding perfume afterwards. The products are paraben- and sulphate-free, as well as being unisex, so just make sure you monitor how much your loved one uses your bottle. At £25, it is a pricey purchase, but one we're fairly certain we're happy to make.