For This Mental Health Advocate, The Internet Is A Safe Space

A lot of Garnes’ trauma can be traced back to her childhood, to her tumultuous relationship with her mother. When she was 12, she began facing issues with eating, not being able to focus, having random outbursts, and generally feeling overwhelmed. Eventually, she was brought in by her mother to see a psychiatrist and was formally diagnosed with depression and anxiety. But her diagnosis was swept under the rug (by her mother), and she never received treatment. Without an outlet or a way to express herself, Garnes resorted to self-harming. And it wasn’t until she began working on The Sunflower Experience, along with seeking therapy, and truly focusing on herself that, for the first time, she “felt whole or conscious of what was going on with myself.”