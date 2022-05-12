Yes, My Emotional Support Object Is My Water Bottle

Rocky Mountain dehydration wasn’t the only difficult adjustment I faced, though. I also found myself surprised by how hard it was to be away from home. I missed the safety of my childhood bedroom and my cozy Brooklyn apartment. I missed sharing one wall with my parents, and another with my sister — even if I was loath to admit it. Everything was more stressful here: buying groceries, navigating the campus health system while nursing strep infection number three, studying for midterms. And when faced with the debilitating emotional distress of, say, realizing I’d slept through yet another 8 a.m. anthropology class (whoops), there was only one response that worked: I’d take a deep breath, chug some water, clutch that Camelbak to my heart, and email my professor saying I had scurvy again — or, you know, something of the like.