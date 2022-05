Yes, My Emotional Support Object Is My Water Bottle

Now, I haven’t always been a water bottle person. But I can recount, with certainty, the first of my solace-bringing bottles: The year was 2012, and the place was my college campus bookstore in Boulder, Colorado. My parents and I were zooming through the labyrinth of university-branded wares, tossing anything and everything I could possibly need into our basket as I embarked on my first major solo living experience outside of New York. Textbooks? Check. Lanyard? Check. Bumper sticker (for the car I didn't have)? Check, check, check! I thought we had it all when, as we made our way to the register, I spotted a display I had somehow glanced over initially. Was it a mirage? Or was it a stunning plastic rainbow pyramid of 25-ounce university-branded Camelbak water bottles? I grabbed a translucent pink one and tossed it in my cart without thinking twice. I’ll bring it with me to the gym, I thought. Unbeknownst to me, my emotional landscape was about to change forever.