How To Make Watermelon Salad

Watermelon SaladThis sweet and savory salad is super refreshing. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 3/8 lb watermelon, cubed*
- 1 handful greens of your choice
- 1 oz goat cheese
- 1/4 cucumber, sliced
- 1/2 lime
- 2-3 mint leaves
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
- Toss the watermelon cubes with the juice of 1/2 a lime, a drizzle of olive oil, and salt and pepper. Shred a few mint leaves and combine with the watermelon. Layer the watermelon and sliced cucumbers over the greens and top with some crumbled goat cheese.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch meal plan, you can use half of the watermelon you already purchased.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
