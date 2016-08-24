How To Make An Easy Side Salad

Easy Side Salad August 24, 2016An easy side salad for when you're in a kitchen time crunch. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- Approximately 1/2 tomato, sliced*
- 1 large handful arugula*
- 1 diced bell pepper*
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp honey
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Recipe Instructions
- Toss together tomato, arugula, and diced bell pepper.
- In a small bowl, wisk together lime juice, soy sauce, honey, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and pack separately from the salad.
- Mix right before eating to keep the vegetables at peak crispness.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use your leftover ingredients from earlier in the week.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
