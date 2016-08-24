Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make An Easy Side Salad

Easy Side Salad August 24, 2016
An easy side salad for when you're in a kitchen time crunch. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • Approximately 1/2 tomato, sliced*
  • 1 large handful arugula*
  • 1 diced bell pepper*
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • 2 tsp soy sauce
  • 1/2 tsp honey
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
Recipe Instructions
  1. Toss together tomato, arugula, and diced bell pepper.
  2. In a small bowl, wisk together lime juice, soy sauce, honey, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and pack separately from the salad.
  3. Mix right before eating to keep the vegetables at peak crispness.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use your leftover ingredients from earlier in the week.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
