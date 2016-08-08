How To Make Easy Nachos

Marshall's Makeshift Nachos Easy to make, even easier to devour.
Ingredients
  • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 bag shredded cheese, to taste
  • Salsa, to taste
  • Sliced avocado, to taste
  • 1 bag tortilla chips
  • Sour cream or Greek yogurt, to taste
  • Chopped onions, optional
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Sprinkle the chips on a cookie or baking sheet and cover in beans and cheese.
  3. Bake for 5-10 minutes, or until cheese melts.
  4. Remove from oven and add desired toppings.
