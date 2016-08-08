How To Make Easy Nachos

Marshall's Makeshift Nachos Easy to make, even easier to devour.
Ingredients
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 bag shredded cheese, to taste
- Salsa, to taste
- Sliced avocado, to taste
- 1 bag tortilla chips
- Sour cream or Greek yogurt, to taste
- Chopped onions, optional
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Sprinkle the chips on a cookie or baking sheet and cover in beans and cheese.
- Bake for 5-10 minutes, or until cheese melts.
- Remove from oven and add desired toppings.
