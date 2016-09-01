How To Make Easy Bibimbap

Easy BibimbapThis cheater's take on the Korean dish bibimbap takes way less effort, and you can make it for a weekday lunch. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1/2 cucumber, sliced thinly or cut into matchsticks
- 2-3 scallions, sliced thinly
- 1 carrot, shredded
- 3/4 cup dried rice, cooked according to package instructions*
- 1 1/2 tbsp sugar
- 2 eggs
- Vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup + 1/2 tsp rice wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar or white vinegar)
- Salt & pepper
- Hot sauce, optional
- Kimchi, optional
Recipe Instructions
- In a bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar (or white vinegar), 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt, with a couple spoonfuls of warm water; make sure the sugar and salt are dissolved. Quick-pickle the cucumber by slicing very thinly and tossing it into the vinegar brine. Let it sit for at least 10 minutes.
- In a small pan, cook the carrots with a drizzle of vegetable oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes, just until they start to get tender. Season with salt and pepper and add the scallions to the pan. Add a splash (1/2 tsp or so) of rice wine vinegar and cook for another minute or so until the vinegar evaporates. Remove the pan from the heat.
- Place the rice in a bowl. Mix it with a spoonful or two of kimchi, if you like spicy things and happen to have some on hand. Pile on the carrots and scallions. Drain the cucumbers and add those as well. Top with 2 eggs, cooked to your liking. Splash on a little hot sauce if desired.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already made rice earlier in the week.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement