And that’s the crux of Primos — it takes what can be negative aspects of our cultures, like questioning someone’s identity based on their Spanish, Portuguese, or Haitian Creole abilities, or lack thereof, and reimagines them. “Summer of Quehaceres” artfully pulls off the same trick by examining the expectations of eldest daughters . Tater’s mom asks her to help maintain the household, but that doesn’t mean the mom’s the villain. “Because the truth is that parents do this because they have a lot of responsibilities,” Kline says. “My mom used to tell me she was really glad that I was there to help her, and it was a source of pride for me. But at the same time, I had to balance being a kid and being the oldest.”