The Rise Of Denim Bags Is A Revival Trend We Can Get Behind

Over the past few years, it's felt like a Y2K trend has reemerged almost every week. Between the return of low-rise pants , Von Dutch hats, and the butterfly motif , there have been some we've loved and others we've let pass us by. Just this week, peplum dresses reared their puffy little skirts on the Oscars red carpet , which was either a joy to see, or downright shiver-inducing, depending on who you ask.