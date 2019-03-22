Delhi Crime Story taps into important themes like systemic sexism and sexual violence, ineffective bureaucratic policies, and a need for criminal justice reform. However, its calls for change, while valid, could never fully express the horrors the victim, often referred to as Nirbhaya ("the fearless one"), experienced that night or the turmoil her family has experienced every day since. For six years, their lives were dominated by grief and court hearings. It wasn't until 2018, when the Supreme Court refused a hearing to upend a death penalty sentence for four of the men, that Nirbhaya's family could finally feel a bit of peace.