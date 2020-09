If It Weren’t For My Guide Dog, I May Have Given Up On Running

"I guess running would be the biggest impact. If I had gotten another dog who didn’t have this specialized training I may not have gotten back into running and all the other activities that I love to do. He has given me the motivation to run , and to do other activities as well, because now I'm feeling good, I feel strong and in shape. We graduated in December 2018 from the GB and since then I've joined two races, a 5k, and a triathlon.