If It Weren’t For My Guide Dog, I May Have Given Up On Running

"I’ve completed many triathlons in the past, but it had been a few years since I had competed. I kept talking about it but never followed through. Then when I got Cliff I told myself I have no more excuses. It’s time to get back out there. So I started training. If I didn’t have Cliff I don’t know if I would have had the motivation to get back to my active life. I’m thankful to him for that."