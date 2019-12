And while it’s easy to dismiss something as ordinary (or mundane) as an everyday beauty routine, these three women — Kaitlynn Hong, Reva Bhatt, and Hannah Woldetsadik — in partnership with Target Beauty and makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran, are here to shed light on how empowering it can be. Their go-to looks might feel unconventional to some and out-there to others, but to these women, they're a source of pride, power, and confidence. (Plus, they don’t care what anyone thinks.) They would rather stay true to a look that feels uniquely authentic to them, and for that, we’re celebrating their fearlessly unapologetic approaches to beauty. Here, they each model two makeup looks — an eye and a lip — that resonate with them and their beauty ethos the most. Scroll through to see their bold interpretations and read about how beauty has empowered them, the evolution of their daily routines, and their sources of inspiration.