My makeup empowers me...: “On a day where I’m not feeling my best or confident, doing my makeup has always made me happy. Getting ready in the morning is a super calming ritual. It’s one of the best parts of my day, so if I take the time to do it in the morning, even if I’m not feeling well emotionally, I definitely feel better afterwards. I love my eyebrows and when they’re sharp, I feel really powerful. My eyeliner, too. A lot of my makeup is angular, and it gives me a lot of confidence. If I sit down and execute something I’m proud of, it can turn around my mood for sure. If I work on a look and it comes out the way I wanted, it’s the best feeling.”