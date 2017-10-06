Sure, nowadays, getting the scoop on new beauty tricks is as easy as swiping through your Insta feed, but there's nothing quite like firsthand advice from the women who know best — those who do their curly 'do every. single. day. Ahead, eight women share the hair techniques they swear by (think: working in a mousse to achieve next-level texture) as well as their personal anecdotes on how embracing their wavy, curly, or coily hair has majorly boosted their self-confidence. If you’re looking for curly-girl inspo, you’ve come to the right place.