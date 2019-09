When it comes to our hair, a grass-is-always-greener kind of attitude is all too common — women with luscious curly hair typically yearn for smooth waves, while those that have been graced with a wavy texture dream of bouncy curls. And while there's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to zhush things up and try something new every now and again, we're all for working with what your mama gave you and embracing your coils (frizz and all), too. But in order to keep your curls — whether they're twisted by nature or tools — looking their best, just know: You can't slack on the TLC. “To create healthy curls, find formulas — like the products from the Sebastian Professional Twisted Collection — that have nourishing ingredients in them,” says Sebastian Professional top artist Anthony Cress.