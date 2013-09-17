Skip navigation!
Celebrity Style
North West Makes Her Modeling Debut In Chanel
by
Erin Donnelly
More from CR Fashion Book
Fashion
Tom Ford Gives Great Massages, And 4 Other Things We Learned From Carine Roitfeld
Erin Donnelly
Sep 17, 2013
CR Fashion Book
Read, Watch, Play: Reinventing Yourself Via Space, Fashion, & Angst
Leila Brillson
Sep 8, 2013
Fashion
CR Fashion Book
Tiptoes Into Issue #2
Lexi Nisita
Feb 8, 2013
Beauty
Rumors Say Carine Roitfeld Is Working On Perfume (Please Be True!)
Hot on the heels of the launch of CR Fashion Book, her collaboration with MAC, her appointment as global fashion director for Harper's Bazaar, and a
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Puppies, Unicorns, & Kate Upton — Oh My!
Sometimes, it's best just to point out the obvious. For this video, produced in tandem with the cover shoot of the inaugural CR Fashion Book issue,
by
Leila Brillson
Fashion
Hairy Issues: Did
CR Fashion Book
Copy
Oyster
M...
UPDATE: We spoke to the agent representing both photographers (Brigitte Nidermair and Martin Perlaki), and apparently CR Fashion Book actually shot before
by
Leila Brillson
Politics
Kate Upton Trades In Sexy For Sweet On The
CR Fashion Book
Love her or hate her, you can't deny that 2012 is quickly becoming the year of Kate Upton. Personally, we're starting to hop on the Upton bandwagon, if
by
Michelle King
Politics
Aptly Named:
CR Fashion Book
Teaser Video Makes Us Want ...
Though we love our standard monthly delivery of glossies, a little bit of new blood in the magazine industry is something to get very excited about,
by
Lexi Nisita
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 22 2012
Looking for a style savior? CR Fashion Book seems to be promising a little divinity in its newest teaser ad, in which Lara Stone plays a breathtaking
by
Gina Marinelli
Politics
A First Look Inside
CR Fashion Book
: Whose Funeral Is Ca...
If fashion magazines were types of people, Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book would be the kind of person to show up at a funeral wearing nothing but a
by
Connie Wang
New York
Monday Rumor Mill: Will Kate Upton Cover Carine Roitfeld's First ...
Ah, yes, welcome to Monday morning where the rumor mills are churning as quickly as your desire for an extra cup of mid-morning coffee. The one piece of
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
A Peek At
CR Fashion Book
's Issue 0, Courtesy Of Carine ...
We've tried binoculars, unsuccessfully, but this behind-the-scenes video is so much better. It previews what's going on at Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
Is Condé Trying To Cripple Carine Roitfeld's New Mag?
Today's Condé Nast story (if true) has us wondering if they've ever heard of picking on someone their own size. The publishing house is reportedly
by
Tommy Dorfman
