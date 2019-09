The following is an interview with Ashley Overholt, a 29-year-old barber who creates styles like clipper cuts, classic straight-razor shaves, and fades at Freemans Sporting Club barbershop in New York City. As told to Erika Stalder."I finished cosmetology school about 10 years ago. My first job was at an upscale salon doing women's hair for almost five years. Instead of just having fun with hair and color, I found myself becoming a therapist, which overwhelmed me. I’m giving all this advice and I’ve never been married. I’ve never been divorced. I have no idea about kids yet. After hearing about my clients' divorces and affairs, I was getting really sad. I thought, I don’t know if I can do this, emotionally."That's when an old friend of mine opened up a cool and trendy barbershop in Milwaukee. I went to visit and it was such a relaxed environment. Everyone was laughing. There was good music. People were drinking beer. I was like, This is cool. So I got a job there and it changed everything. All of a sudden, work was fun again for me. After three years, I moved to New York and got a job at Freemans, where I’ve been for two years."