Freakin' Weekends

"On the weekend, it’s not uncommon for people to come in drunk or hopped up on coke. It can get to be a little too much of a party thing. Those have been the weird times where I’m like, Whoa, this is crazy. I don’t know if that would ever happen at a ritzy salon. But that’s not all the time."



Kicking It Old-School

"When it’s nice, we all put chairs outside and hang out in front of the shop and talk. Even though it’s changing now because we’re not all old Italian men, it’s that same kind of atmosphere."



Keep It Simple

"With men, if [styling your hair] takes you more than 30 seconds, it’s not good. So I try to do a good cut, so they don’t have to worry about taking more than a few seconds.



"Guys have such beautiful, healthy hair because they don’t use styling tools. They don't put so many products in their hair. And their hair ends up being thick, gorgeous, and healthy. And that’s good advice."