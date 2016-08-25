How To Make Coconut Fried Rice

Fried Rice August 25, 2016
Add this rice to a salad or serve alone with a fried egg and some hot sauce on top.
Ingredients
  • 1 1/2 coconut rice*
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 egg
  • Olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a large pan cook the scallions over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Cook them for a minute then add the bell peppers, salt and pepper.
  2. Beat an egg with a little splash of water, then add the egg to the pan and swirl it around.
  3. Stir everything together, then add in the rice. Lower the heat and keep cooking for 2-4 minutes making sure everything is warmed through and combined.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you made this rice on Sunday.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Coconut Fried Rice Recipe

