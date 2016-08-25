How To Make Coconut Fried Rice

Fried Rice August 25, 2016Add this rice to a salad or serve alone with a fried egg and some hot sauce on top.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 coconut rice*
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 bell pepper, sliced
- 1 egg
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
- In a large pan cook the scallions over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Cook them for a minute then add the bell peppers, salt and pepper.
- Beat an egg with a little splash of water, then add the egg to the pan and swirl it around.
- Stir everything together, then add in the rice. Lower the heat and keep cooking for 2-4 minutes making sure everything is warmed through and combined.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you made this rice on Sunday.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement