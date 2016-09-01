Story from Recipes

How To Make A Coconut Chicken Bowl

Yasmina Jacobs
“Coconut
Coconut Chicken Bowl
If you prep in advance, this delicious lunch can be whipped up in five minutes flat. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked coconut rice*
  • 1/2 (15-oz) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 cooked chicken breast, sliced**
  • 1/4 cucumber, chopped
  • 1/4 carrot, diced
  • 1/2 lime
  • Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a bowl combine the rice and chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the chopped cucumber, diced carrot, and the chicken. Serve with 2 wedges of lime to squeeze over the top.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you made this rice on Sunday.
**You also pre-prepped the chicken breast on Sunday.

