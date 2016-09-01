How To Make A Coconut Chicken Bowl

Coconut Chicken BowlIf you prep in advance, this delicious lunch can be whipped up in five minutes flat. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups cooked coconut rice*
- 1/2 (15-oz) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 cooked chicken breast, sliced**
- 1/4 cucumber, chopped
- 1/4 carrot, diced
- 1/2 lime
- Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
- In a bowl combine the rice and chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the chopped cucumber, diced carrot, and the chicken. Serve with 2 wedges of lime to squeeze over the top.
**You also pre-prepped the chicken breast on Sunday.
