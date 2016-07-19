If the movie Clueless were a human, she would now legally be able to drink — not that age would have stopped her before.



Amy Heckerling's iconic 1995 film has reached its 21st birthday. We can only hope that to this day, kids are still saying "ugh, as if" to gropey high school boys everywhere. Of course, there are many quotable moments and zings that fans will always remember. Our personal favorite? The late Brittany Murphy pulling off the best diss ever: "You're a virgin who can't drive."



So to test your '90s knowledge (and allegiance to Cher), we've rounded up some of the most iconic quotes from the film. Do you really know what Tai accused Dionne of doing? What about Cher's totally clueless interpretation of Christian's obsession? Cliff's Notes can't help you with this quiz (though IMDb definitely can). Click through to test your knowledge, and let us know your answer — and favorite quote! — in the comments below.

