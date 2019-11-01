These Clear Aligners Promise Straighter Teeth In Just 6 Months

Overall, my experience with Candid was surprisingly easy and pain-free. After arriving at the spa-like studio and being instructed to fill out a few consent forms and brush my teeth, I was assigned a specialist, who explained the entire process to me. First, she asked me questions about my smile, specifically if I had braces in the past and what I ultimately wanted to achieve with invisible aligners. Although I told her that my treatment plan with Candid was ultimately for cosmetic purposes, she told me that the plan is also medical, because it serves as preventative care against my teeth shifting in the future. She also answered any questions and concerns I had about the treatment, including whether or not I would have a lisp (potentially, but she reassured me that my palate will get used to the aligners very quickly and it would go away soon).