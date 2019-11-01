How To Craft A Clean Skin-Care Routine, Using Only Target Products

There are a lot of beauty buzzwords that have come and gone, all urging us to buy the latest round of must-have products — a dewy something here or a glowy something there. Of these, though, none have garnered quite as much fanfare as clean beauty. Put simply, clean beauty involves products that are formulated with non-toxic ingredients that take into consideration both the environment and the consumer's health. And while you may think you have to search far and wide, shelling out top dollar for products made without unwanted ingredients, you actually don’t. Your next clean beauty haul is as close as your nearest Target.