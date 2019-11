On the pro side, Clarisonic fans swear their skin looks younger, more glowing, and "the cleanest it can be." Still, those rave reviews are all on the Clarisonic website, which may not be the most unbiased source (just sayin'). An informal poll of the Clarisonic users in our lives revealed the same missionary zeal — reports ofabounded (in fact, we may have been scolded for not owning one already). With all the brush love, the only con is the price — and even that's a bargain compared to a year's worth of facials and cleansers. All in all, we're tempted to toss our usual cleansing system (ahem — bar of soap and a washcloth) and invest in a Clarisonic. Who knows, maybe we'll finally get the complexion we covet (or at least shrink the kiddie-pool-sized pores in our T-zones).