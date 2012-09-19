Some of us are blessed with perfect skin: miraculously free of blemishes and dewy like a rose at dawn. The rest of us aren't quite so lucky as these poreless princesses. As anyone who's struggled with their skin knows, the agony of acne can drive us to some pretty whackadoo solutions. From laser treatments and peels to spendy facials and painful extractions, we'll go to great lengths (and drop some serious dough) in pursuit of the perfect skin nature didn't give us.