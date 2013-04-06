We have to admit, winter's harsh weather conditions have left us on pretty bad terms with Mother Nature. But, if there ever was a perfect time for forgiveness, well, this would be it. The temps are rising, the sun is shining, and we've just discovered a gorgeous boutique filled with handcrafted jewels and accessories inspired by Earth's genuine beauty.
Cisthene, named for the mythical island on which Medusa dwells, is owned and curated by professional photographer Jennifer Altman, whose passion for style extends to her adorable daughter Eve. (Seriously, this fashionable "almost" 7-year-old can perhaps out-dress us all). The online shop is home to collections by Brooklyn-based indie designers, whom Altman has personally selected for their delicate craftsmanship.
From hand-carved cuffs and thin, raindrop-shaped bangles to delicate chain necklaces that wrap around a quartz crystal like vines of ivy, we think wearing these trinkets would feel incredibly intimate. The same goes for the line of crêpe de chine silk scarves, which are interpretations of Altman's own snapshots of natural terrain and exquisite stones (think marble turquoise, amethyst, and pearls).
Click over to the site and choose your own talisman, and then head outside to bask in all of spring's glory.