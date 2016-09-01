How To Make Avocado Soup

Avocado SoupIf you love avocado, you'll love this creamy, refreshing soup. Yield: 1 serving
Ingredients
- 1 avocado
- 3/4 cup coconut milk
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 lime, zest and juice
- 1 small cucumber, chopped
- Salt & pepper
- 2-3 dashes hot sauce, optional
Recipe Instructions
- In a blender, combine the avocado, coconut milk, minced garlic, lime zest and juice, chopped cucumber, and salt and pepper.
- Blend for about 1 minute until everything is combined. If it seems too thick, thin with up to 1/3 cup of cold water.
- If desired, add a few dashes of hot sauce. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before eating. Keep refrigerated.
