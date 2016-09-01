Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make Avocado Soup

“Avocado
Avocado Soup
If you love avocado, you'll love this creamy, refreshing soup. Yield: 1 serving
Ingredients
  • 1 avocado
  • 3/4 cup coconut milk
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 lime, zest and juice
  • 1 small cucumber, chopped
  • Salt & pepper
  • 2-3 dashes hot sauce, optional
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a blender, combine the avocado, coconut milk, minced garlic, lime zest and juice, chopped cucumber, and salt and pepper.
  2. Blend for about 1 minute until everything is combined. If it seems too thick, thin with up to 1/3 cup of cold water.
  3. If desired, add a few dashes of hot sauce. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before eating. Keep refrigerated.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks