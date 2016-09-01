How To Make A Chickpea Bowl With Zucchini "Toast"Break out of your usual lunch routine with this healthy bowl. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 small bunch greens of your choosing*
- 1 zucchini, sliced
- 1/2 (15-oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/4 bell pepper, sliced
- 1 oz goat cheese
- 3 mint leaves
- 1 tsp mustard
- 1 tsp vinegar
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
- Toss zucchini slices with a little olive oil and salt and pepper. Then grill them (or sauté them on a pan) for about 2-3 minutes on each side until just cooked through. Set aside 3 zucchini slices.
-
In a bowl combine the greens, bell pepper, chickpeas, and all but 3 of the zucchini slices.
- Make a dressing by whisking together 1 teaspoon mustard, 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar, and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and mix the dressing in right before eating.
- Spread the goat cheese on the 3 remaining zucchini slices and top each with a mint leaf.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use remaining greens.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
