How To Make A Chicken Pita

Chicken PitaForget sandwiches, pita pockets are an even easier portable lunch. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 pita
- 1/2 baked chicken breast, sliced*
- 2-3 kale leaves or green of your choosing
- 1 tbsp tzatziki
- 3 cherry tomatoes, sliced
Recipe Instructions
- Toast the pita bread. Split the pita open and smear some tzatziki along the bottom, then fill with the kale, tomatoes, and chicken. Top with a little more dip.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already prepped the chicken earlier in the week.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
