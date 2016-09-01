Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make A Chicken Pita

“Chicken
Chicken Pita
Forget sandwiches, pita pockets are an even easier portable lunch. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1 pita
  • 1/2 baked chicken breast, sliced*
  • 2-3 kale leaves or green of your choosing
  • 1 tbsp tzatziki
  • 3 cherry tomatoes, sliced
Recipe Instructions
  1. Toast the pita bread. Split the pita open and smear some tzatziki along the bottom, then fill with the kale, tomatoes, and chicken. Top with a little more dip.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already prepped the chicken earlier in the week.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
