Sweet Cherry Frozen-Yogurt Bonbons
Serves 7 (3 bonbons per serving)
Prep time: 10 minutes
Freeze time: 2 hours
Ingredients
5.3 oz stirred Dannon Light & Fit Cherry Greek Nonfat Yogurt
6 tbsp pitted and chopped sweet cherries (about 10 cherries)
Special Equipment
Small ice-cube tray
Instructions
1. In a medium bowl, stir to combine yogurt and cherries.
2. Neatly scoop the mixture into the ice-cube tray with a small spoon, gently pressing down to remove any air pockets. Clean the tray of any excess.
3. Freeze mixture until firm but not rock hard, about 2 hours. Pop bonbons out of tray, and enjoy.
*In a blueberry sort of mood? Sub in the same quantities of Dannon Light & Fit Blueberry Greek Nonfat Yogurt and chopped blueberries.
