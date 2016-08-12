How To Make Cheesy Cauliflower

Cheesy Cauliflower August 12, 2016This cauliflower and cheese casserole makes a perfect side dish OR lunch. Yield: Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower, (chopped into florets)
- 1 drizzle olive oil
- 1 1/2 tbsp butter
- 1 1/2 tsp flour
- Salt & pepper
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2-3 oz cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 tbsp Parmesan
- A few sprigs fresh thyme
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Chop the cauliflower into florets and set aside a small handful, and refrigerate for later use.*
- Toss the cauliflower with olive oil, salt and pepper, and thyme. Roast the cauliflower for 15 minutes until just tender.
- Set aside about 1/2 the roast cauliflower for later in the week. Let it cool, then cover and refrigerate it.** Use the remaining 1/2 for the cauliflower and cheese.
- While the cauliflower is cooking, make your cheese sauce. Melt the butter in a pan. Once the butter is melted, add the flour and stir together to make a paste. Whisk in the milk a little bit at a time, breaking up any lumps. Keep stirring for another minute or two until the sauce starts to thicken.
- Turn off the heat and add in almost all of the cheddar cheese and the salt and pepper. Combine the sauce and the cauliflower in an oven-safe bowl or small baking dish. Top with the last bit of cheddar and the Parmesan. Bake for 5-10 minutes until browned. Reheat before eating.
*Only set some of the cauliflower florets aside if you're following our month-long lunch plan.
**This step is part of our month-long lunch plan. If you're making this recipe separately, set aside half the cauliflower, or double the sauce amounts.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
