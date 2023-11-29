So you hit the jackpot and pulled your bestie's name out of that jolly red hat. Or, a more likely story, you learned a co-worker's name for the first time because you are now, lucky for you, their Secret Santa. Whatever the situation, you've come to the right place. If there's one thing that the Refinery29 Shopping team does best, it's scour the web for unique finds you never knew you needed. Or, in this case, corral the best Secret Santa gifts under $15 — from quaint jewelry dishes to comical keychains, solar photography kits, and more.
Too often, this lighthearted gift-exchange game made to save us a little cash (and any remnants of our holiday-season sanity) notoriously goes awry. The spending cap, rather than saving you much-needed holiday cash, sends us into a tizzy wondering what could possibly feel needed, not like total junk. It's enough to make you throw your hands up and resort to a Starbucks gift card... again.
This year, however, we've taken away the stress of needing to psychoanalyze your cousin to determine what under-$15 buy actually fits their personality. Instead, you merely need to scroll on. We found 15 under-$15 Secret Santa gifts so good, Mr. Claus himself might recruit you on LinkedIn.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.