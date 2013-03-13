The 7,600-square-foot factory serves up a smorgasbord of chocolate truffles, mendicants, hot cocoa, cookies, brownies, and layered cakes all under one roof. We're more than happy to welcome the roll out — it's been almost two years since Siegel’s Emeryville location shuttered, and now he's back with an expansive new venue that boasts daily tours and a palatial patio. Charles Chocolates will officially swing open this Friday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., so get your sweet tooth ready!