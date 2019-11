Seattle has its coffee; San Francisco has its chocolate. So, you’d have to be unapologetically unaware not to notice the artisanal chocolate surge here in the city — and another sweet shop will be hitting the streets in one of San Francisco buzziest hoods, no less! Owned by cocoa enthusiast Chuck Siegel, Charles Chocolates is tucked away on Florida Street (just a jump from local Mission favorites Salumeria Trick Dog , and Central Kitchen ), in the former Potrero Brewing Company location.