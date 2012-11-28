Now that turkey day is officially in the rear-view mirror, we’re on to the next festive feat: holiday dress shopping. Yeah, Black Friday was just a warm up! And luckily, Chaiken’s fall ‘12 sample sale could not have come at a better time, at least for those of us still looking to score a sleek something for that upcoming office party! The S.F.-based brand is one of our go-tos when it comes to keeping our office-selves looking professional and polished, but we also love that those architectural yet playful designs translate perfectly to our many post-work soirees and outings.
The glizty season is well under way, so head over to Chaiken’s two-day sample sale and snag yourself a classy get-up for the next fete, work-related or not! Maybe consider the swanky new blouse (in a hot oxblood hue) a business expense, or not, but with major discounts on ALL fall pieces (we're talking prices starting as low as $50), you would totally be making a sensible wardrobe investment! Trust us.
When: Wednesday, November 28 and Thursday, November 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Chaiken, 785 Market Street, 13th floor (at 4th Street); 415-777-1898.
Photo: Via Chaiken
