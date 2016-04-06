Boy, how time flies. It seems like just yesterday Candace Cameron-Bure was schooling us on the art of mall bangs and strong-arming her sisters as D.J. Tanner on Full House. Today, she turns 40. Can we get an Uncle Jesse "Have mercy?" up in here?
We get that not everyone will agree with Cameron-Bure's conservative comments as a panelist on The View. Her chipmunk-cheeked alter ego, however, was full of solid soundbites. Any girl rad enough to have Kimmy Gibler as a best friend had to have known what she was doing, right?
In honor of Cameron-Bure's 40th birthday, we're digging up some of D.J.'s best quotes. Grab your scrunchie and read on as we investigate the world according to Donna Jo.
We get that not everyone will agree with Cameron-Bure's conservative comments as a panelist on The View. Her chipmunk-cheeked alter ego, however, was full of solid soundbites. Any girl rad enough to have Kimmy Gibler as a best friend had to have known what she was doing, right?
In honor of Cameron-Bure's 40th birthday, we're digging up some of D.J.'s best quotes. Grab your scrunchie and read on as we investigate the world according to Donna Jo.