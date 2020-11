Don’t Miss These Super Relevant Holiday-Themed Panels

To remind us of the happiness and community that can still be found all around us, Campbell's® is hosting two panels inspired by Hallmark Channel movies. In the first, the conversation will center on "Unexpected Holiday Romance," or finding friendship, love, and companionship in the most never-saw-that-coming places and situations. And in the second panel, an entertaining lineup of guests will discuss how they're going "Home For The Holidays" by creating a sense of safety and nostalgia, even at a time when traveling to a physical destination might be a no-go.