With summer gone and work back in full swing, everyone is a little stressed (maybe even a little sad). We don't blame you — it can be hard to get through the week when you don't have a Summer Friday to look forward to. But just because it's fall, doesn't mean you can't still sneak in a getaway. To prove that there are still good times to be had, we partnered with deep euphoria Calvin Klein to give away a luxe stay in New York City.
All you have to do is click here and enter your email for a chance to win a three-night stay at the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel, plus a fine-dining and spa experience. This is the ultimate treat-yourself trip you've been waiting for. Go ahead, take a break.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 21 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 10/31/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
All you have to do is click here and enter your email for a chance to win a three-night stay at the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel, plus a fine-dining and spa experience. This is the ultimate treat-yourself trip you've been waiting for. Go ahead, take a break.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 21 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 10/31/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement