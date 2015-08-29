Skip navigation!
California Drought
US News
35 Dead In California Wildfires
by
The Associated Press
Entertainment News
Kylie Jenner Ignores Drought, Cited For Wasting Water
Sara Murphy
Aug 29, 2015
San Francisco
This Might Be The Craziest Drought Hack We've Seen Yet
Michele Bird
Jul 29, 2015
Politics
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Jul 21 2015
Meredith Clark
Jul 21, 2015
San Francisco
Drought Porn — It's Really A Thing
The California drought has been terrifying us for a while now, but turning us on? While it might sound crazy, the San Francisco Public Utilities
by
Michele Bird
Politics
California Farmers Volunteer To Use Less Water
Update: Some farmers will drastically cut their water use to help conserve dwindling supplies in California, according to the New York Times. On Friday,
by
Meredith Clark
Los Angeles
Are Celebrities Making California's Drought Even Worse?
Someone, somewhere, has probably been looking for way to blame the Kardashians for California's historic drought. Lucky for that person, the New York
by
Meredith Clark
Politics
Update: Starbucks Will Stop Selling Drought Water
Update: Starbucks announced Thursday that it will move its water-bottling operations out of California while it looks for a new West Coast source for
by
Meredith Clark
Los Angeles
Everything You Need To Know About The California Drought
“Some of us who live in arid parts of the world think about water with a reverence others might find excessive,” Joan Didion writes in her 1979 essay
by
Ann Friedman
Fashion
What California's Devastating Drought Means For Fashion
It's not uncommon that Mother Earth helps us dictate our fashion decisions. We're often keeping her in mind when expanding and consolidating our
by
Nadia Nawaz
San Francisco
5 Surprising Ways California's Historic Drought Is Affecting You
After five years of continuous drought, Californians received a huge wake-up call in March when NASA revealed that the state only has about one year of
by
Oscar Raymundo
Food & Drinks
This Shocking Infographic Puts The CA Drought In Perspective
Update: The Los Angeles Times has since adjusted these numbers, which you can find here. The California drought has officially gotten scary.
by
Larissa Zimberoff
Politics
California's Emergency Drought Plan Leaves Out One HUGE Detail
California got bad news — again — about the state of its historic drought on Wednesday, and residents will now have to take drastic measures to
by
Meredith Clark
Los Angeles
Things In California Are Even Worse Than You Realize
If you don't find the fact that California is going into its fourth year of drought scary enough — it's the worst in 1,200 years, mind you — a water
by
Caroline Stanley
Diet & Nutrition
Bad News For People Who Are Obsessed With Avocados
From toast to soup, avocados have become a favorite ingredient in almost every meal (okay, maybe not for everyone). But, a few months ago, we got word of
by
Sarah Jacoby
