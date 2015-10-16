Bungees have a hook on each end, but contrary to what you might gather at first glance, they are not meant to be hooked together, but onto your hair (more on how to do that later). The hooking system allows for you to completely control the tension of the hair and make your style as tight (or loose) as you want.



“The bungee is a tool that offers many more options than a regular elastic,” says Varin. “The main benefit is you can have more tension. With an elastic, you’re limited to the rotations you're able to do, but with a bungee you can wrap it exactly how [many times] you need it.”



It's also better for your hair — tying it with a traditional elastic can cause breakage, but with a bungee, there's less chance of damage.



Though all these looks were created on dry, straight hair, the bungee works on wet hair and most hair types — it's especially helpful for those with thick or coarse strands. The only time Varin opts for an elastic instead of a bungee is when someone has superfine strands. "You can use the bungee wet, dry, curly, frizzy, teased..." he says. "It will hold and with a few tricks, you can create something hip and cool."

