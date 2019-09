This story was originally published on September 26, 2015.Admit it: Your dependency on hair elastics started long ago, when you first gravitated toward the looped version with pink plastic balls, and has lasted until, well, now. If there's not one in your hair, look down and there's probably one on your wrist. Even if you have a shorter hairstyle now, there was probably a time in your hair history when you always seemed to need a hair tie of some kind, and despite owning at least two dozen, could never find one. (Do you think they end up in the same place as orphaned socks?)Though long-standing, our relationship with elastics is a fickle one. How many times have you not had enough slack to properly secure a ponytail? Or felt that painful SNAP when you tried to loop it around one more time? We could go on and on about the struggles, but instead, we want to introduce you to an alternative: the bungee elastic.Over the past few seasons backstage during Fashion Week, we've seen top hairstylists wield what looks like a hair tie in a pirate costume. But fear not, the hooks are your friends. The bungee is your dream tool if you're looking to achieve a sleek style that won't budge. And it's a lot easier to use than it looks — its only downside, as far as we can tell, is that it can't really live on your wrist.To learn more about the hair bungee, we turned to Yann Varin, a celebrity hairstylist and owner of Varin Salon in NYC. Varin has been using bungees for over 20 years — since he started doing hair as a teenager in France — and still swears by them today.Ahead, Varin gives us a bungee lesson and guides us through three gorgeous looks that you can easily replicate yourself.