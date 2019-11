When construction is completed in 2018, Hudson Yards is slated to bring more than 100 stores and 5,000 apartment units to Manhattan's far west side. And, we can't forget to mention the 20 restaurants, five office towers, and a large public square. Heck, it may even become the new home of New York Fashion Week . But, that's all far far in the future. We want to talk about something more immediate: In less than two weeks, Bond No. 9 will be giving us a preview of what we can expect of this new NYC destination.