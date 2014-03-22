Photo: Courtesy of Bond No. 9.
When construction is completed in 2018, Hudson Yards is slated to bring more than 100 stores and 5,000 apartment units to Manhattan's far west side. And, we can't forget to mention the 20 restaurants, five office towers, and a large public square. Heck, it may even become the new home of New York Fashion Week. But, that's all far far in the future. We want to talk about something more immediate: In less than two weeks, Bond No. 9 will be giving us a preview of what we can expect of this new NYC destination.
Famous for bottling up the hardest-to-define smells — World Wide Web, Central Park South, and New York Love to name a few — Bond No. 9 founder Laurice Rahme has managed to package the spirit of the $1.5-billion project into one iridescent chartreuse bottle. Topped with a removable fabric flower bloom, the vessel is as much a representation of the grand project as the scent itself.
So, what does Rahme
see smell for the future of Hudson Yards? First, lily of the valley, freesia, and pink peppercorns, followed by peony and lychee, all atop woody-citrusy orange flower, iris absolute, and white musk. As we like to say at Refinery29, the future is now.
