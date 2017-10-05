Obsessed With Nut Butter? This Recipe Is For You

Blueberry Yogurt Breakfast Bowl
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 cup Dannon Light & Fit Mixed Berry Greek Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners
1/2 cup granola
1/2 cup blueberries
1/2 banana
1 tbsp creamy almond butter
Instructions
1. Scoop yogurt into your favorite bowl.
2. Top half the bowl with granola and the other half with blueberries.
3. Line the center of the bowl with banana slices.
4. Drizzle almond butter down the center of the bowl, and enjoy!
