This Skin-Care Gift Set Is Like A Facial In A Box

The new year — or in this case, the new decade — signals the promise of Good Things ahead (Success! Prosperity! Exciting horoscopes!) and with it, the end of Bad Things from the previous year (Negativity! Toxic people! Inbox 700!).
To help your friends leave their skin-care woes behind in 2019, gift them this detoxifying kit from Dutch clean beauty brand Bloomeffects. The powerhouse skin-care duo — a pore-purging Dutch Dirt Mask paired with the radiance-boosting Double Dutch Roller — is like the ultimate reset button for their skin.
Not any old massager, this dual-ended, white-jade tool boasts a serrated roller end to knead their skin into shape by stimulating blood circulation, reducing puffiness, and promoting lymphatic drainage. Flip it over, and the spatula end will allow them to apply any one of their favorite skin-care steps (the detoxifying mask, perhaps?) sans any messiness.
The other item in the set — the clarifying, fragrance-free mask — is the perfect way for them to unwind, unclogging pores and hydrating skin in the process. Prickly pear enzyme works to eliminate dead skin, flower acid increases cellular turnover, and the brand's proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex (rich in antioxidants, natural moisturizing factors, and amino acids) guarantees the kind of glowy, soft skin fit for a brand-new year.
Advertisement