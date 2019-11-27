10 Millennial-Favorite Home Brands Offering Black Friday Deals

Black Friday so often brings to mind big box stores and electronics. But, as Black Friday and Cyber Monday have grown, smaller businesses have opted in, offering deals that don’t require dashing for the last fancy vacuum at the store. These indie brands rarely offer discounts as deep as the big guys, but don’t pass them over. Bigger retailers offer sales all the time — which means if you hit the snooze button on Black Friday and miss that speaker, you may be able to find it on sale again in the not-too-distant future.
Smaller companies, however, offer far fewer sales, making this one of the rare times you can get their goods discounted. If you’ve grilled your friends about their fancy sheets or mattress or longing looked at some Instagram-ready plates, now is your time. Here are some millennial favorite brands offering rare discounts for Black Friday — as in, you may not see these discounts for another year, so don’t get too shy about whipping that credit card out.
Advertisement
Brooklinen
The Deal: 20% off sitewide, discount applied at checkout through 12/2.
Brooklinen has expanded its offerings way beyond sheets (though we’re still huge fans of those). Brooklinen’s Black Friday sale also includes its recently-launched loungewear line, super plush robes, and candles. Whatever you buy, you can bet it will have the same relaxed Brooklyn cool that made its bedding a millennial favorite.
The Deal: 20% off sitewide, discount applied at checkout through 12/2.
Brooklinen has expanded its offerings way beyond sheets (though we’re still huge fans of those). Brooklinen’s Black Friday sale also includes its recently-launched loungewear line, super plush robes, and candles. Whatever you buy, you can bet it will have the same relaxed Brooklyn cool that made its bedding a millennial favorite.
Lulu & Georgia
The Deal: 25% off sitewide through 12/1.
Lulu & Georgia specializes in pieces that are modern, laid-back, and feminine. Perhaps best known for its rugs, the company also sells furniture and decor that offers updates on classic materials and patterns like rattan dressers and Persian runners. Whatever you buy, it will be the perfect purchase heading into a new decade: something for your home that’s fashion-forward yet rooted in tradition.
Pixels
— PAID —
The Deal: 25% off all wall art; any design, any size through 12/1.
Personalize your home with art that embodies your aesthetic. Visit Pixels.com, the world's largest art marketplace, to discover thousands of artists, photographers, designers, and illustrators at your fingertips.
Personalize your home with art that embodies your aesthetic. Visit Pixels.com, the world's largest art marketplace, to discover thousands of artists, photographers, designers, and illustrators at your fingertips.
The Deal: 25% off all wall art; any design, any size through 12/1.
Personalize your home with art that embodies your aesthetic. Visit Pixels.com, the world's largest art marketplace, to discover thousands of artists, photographers, designers, and illustrators at your fingertips.
Ban.do
The Deal: 30% off sitewide through 12/1.
So many beloved millennial brands offer the promise of elevated minimalism. Not Ban.do. Since 2008, the LA-based design company has sold stuff that makes the world “a little bit brighter.” Cheeky and colorful, Ban.do doesn’t take itself too seriously. But it’s not just useless tchotchkes, either. Ban.do’s products are usually as functional as they are fun, like a rainbow pour over set for coffee or a smiling mirror. Plus, it’s the perfect spot to pick up gifts for friends and coworkers.
The Deal: 30% off sitewide through 12/1.
So many beloved millennial brands offer the promise of elevated minimalism. Not Ban.do. Since 2008, the LA-based design company has sold stuff that makes the world “a little bit brighter.” Cheeky and colorful, Ban.do doesn’t take itself too seriously. But it’s not just useless tchotchkes, either. Ban.do’s products are usually as functional as they are fun, like a rainbow pour over set for coffee or a smiling mirror. Plus, it’s the perfect spot to pick up gifts for friends and coworkers.
Advertisement
Framebridge
The Deal: 20% off all back frames through 12/2.
Speaking of gifts, Framebridge is giving you the perfect opportunity to make someone’s holiday. Get 20% off on any of its black frames and get (just about) anything framed: concert tickets, matchbooks, original art, or a favorite snap off your camera roll. The Black Friday sale is also the perfect excuse to dig out your favorite print or concert poster and finally get it framed.
The Citizenry
The Deal: All profits on Black Friday will advance education on the US/Mexico border, 25% off alpaca throws.
While The Citizenry isn’t offering a huge Black Friday sale, it is giving you the perfect reason to shop its goods made by artisans across the globe. It’s partnering with the Yes We Can World Foundation to build a school for migrant children seeking asylum in the U.S. If you’ve pondered one of The Citizenry’s iconic lumbar pillows, now is the time to do it. Through Cyber Monday, they will also be offering a rare price cut on its luxurious alpaca throws.
Food52
The Deal: 20% off site-wide through Cyber Monday, plus Black Friday-only savings on select items.
Food52 has spent the last few years translating its unfussy approach to food to its shop, culminating in the launch of Five Two, a line of kitchen basics. Designed with home cooks in mind, they’ll look great and feel great to use. All of Food52’s shop, including Five Two, will be 20% off on Black Friday once you spend $100. Wait till Cyber Monday and you’ll get the same 20% off with no minimum. For 24 hours only on Black Friday, Five Two essential knives will also be 30% off.
Advertisement
Buffy
The Deal: 20% off site-wide.
One of our favorite sustainable home brands, Buffy is best known for its down-free comforter made from eucalyptus and recycled plastic. Super fluffy and breathable, they’re perfect for winter. If you’re really a planner, you can get Buffy’s Breezee comforter, designed for hot sleepers and summer nights.
Material
The Deal: Up to 25% off sitewide and the option to donate savings to charity.
Material’s curated essentials are designed to cut down on clutter and last a lifetime. Through December 3, Material is also offering up to 25% off its full line of knives, implements, pans, and more. Instead of pocketing the full savings, however, Material also gives you the option to donate some of it to one of two charities: City Harvest, an NYC food bank, and RAICES, a non-profit offering legal aid and services to immigrants at the U.S. border.
The Deal: Up to 25% off sitewide and the option to donate savings to charity.
Material’s curated essentials are designed to cut down on clutter and last a lifetime. Through December 3, Material is also offering up to 25% off its full line of knives, implements, pans, and more. Instead of pocketing the full savings, however, Material also gives you the option to donate some of it to one of two charities: City Harvest, an NYC food bank, and RAICES, a non-profit offering legal aid and services to immigrants at the U.S. border.
Parachute
The Deal: 20% off sitewide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Parachute’s bedding offers luxury in earthy, muted hues. Cozy up in linen, down, or crips percale, all 20% off. If you’re set in the sheets department, you can also consider Parachute’s mattress, also 20% off. We’ve raved about how the medium-firm mattress supports you all night long with its micro coils: way less sinking than with a foam mattress, way more support than with traditional coils.
Piglet
The Discount: 25% off November 28 and 29th.
A relative newcomer, Piglet launched in the UK in 2017 and just recently in the U.S. If you thought we had enough high-end sheets, a click through its bedding offerings will prove you wrong. Piglet’s bedding is all 100% stonewashed linen in all its rumpled, elegant glory. It also goes beyond just muted greys and off-white with colors like deep blueberry, earthy sage, and warm terracotta while still managing to feel organic and natural. The richer tones will look great in a room already bursting with color, or as a rich pop of color amongst softer hues.
Advertisement