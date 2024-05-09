The Best Things We Bought Last Month — All Under $100

April is one of those weird transitional months where seasons melt into one another; one day it’s 70 and sunny, another it’s cold and rainy. (We were supposed to be done with that, remember?) As for the Refinery29 shopping team, we’ve been weathering this month with the help of some smart, joy-sparking buys — the most notable of which were reverse-gatekeeping as part of our monthly series of favorite buys.
While it’s our job to bring you the must-know news and reviews in the fashion and beauty space year-round, there’s nothing our editors love more than a random, life-upgrading purchase. As shopping experts, we live for the hunt; our standards are high, so when we come across the real-deal, we can’t help but shout it out from the proverbial rooftops. (Luckily, our jobs are tailor-made to do just that.)
From grippy phone cases to film your GRWMs to cozy weighted plushies (specific, but trust us on this one), sometimes it’s the small purchases that become daily essentials. And while there’s nothing wrong with indulging in a little luxury (especially when it comes to gifting — friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is this weekend), we’re all for being smart with our hard-earned dollars: Just because something is expensive doesn’t always mean it’s better. Take a peek at our recent purchases — all clocking in at under $100, but often less — that we couldn’t get enough of in the month of April.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.