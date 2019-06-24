These Travel Movies Will Get You Off The Couch

Travel: It's one long photo opp. Sometimes it seems that all the good travel movies have migrated to Instagram Stories. But, hyper-saturated photos of influencers lounging in the South of France is only one kind of trip, while movies often show another type. The rough 'n' tumble, emotional awakening kind.
Anything could happen when a person breaks out of her routine — that's the whole point of traveling and the whole point of these travel movies. Discovering possibilities is why we get on planes and go places. Not just to see the world, but to see new sides to ourselves.
These movies are all about the experience of travel. Among the beautiful vistas, characters are exposed to new sides of themselves. In doing so, they give us a few great travel opportunities.