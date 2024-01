These products from small businesses aren't just great for giving yourself, though: they're also the perfect way to surprise someone special with something they won't find in their local mall. So get excited as you peruse our growing list of fashion, fine jewelry, beauty, and homeware brands ahead. We'll be consistently adding small businesses to our list every month, so don't forget to bookmark this page and find new shops to support. And if you have a small business you'd like highlighted, make sure to drop it in the comments below!