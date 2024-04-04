I Tried 7 Skin Tints So You Don’t Have To (& There’s A Clear Winner)

For the price, this is so impressive. At first squeeze it’s bright white — a common feature of most CC (color corrector) creams and tints — but as I blended it into my skin, the tiny encapsulated pigments popped to reveal the tint. I opted for shade Medium, which was a little too dark for my liking, but the product itself was similar to some of the luxury tints on this list: it blended in moments (I used a brush) and masked redness and skin staining left behind by spots. The coverage is substantial (I didn’t use any concealer on my under eyes) and the finish sits comfortably between matte and dewy. It held up so well that it felt a shame to remove my makeup at the end of the day. The obvious downside is the shade range of which there are only four: Light, Medium, Tan and Dark. The website suggests that they correspond with four shades of the brand’s foundation, which indicates that they are somewhat flexible, but I’d recommend scoping them out in store.