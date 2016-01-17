Eating before and after your workout matters more than you think and so does what you eat. Stick to snacks with complex carbs and protein — that combination will help you maintain lean muscle development.
Speaking of healthy eating choices, that juice cleanse you swore you'd stick to probably won't do everything it promised. Three of the biggest claims made by cleanse programs are actually total myths.
Push-ups are one of the most common exercises, but there are so many ways to execute them incorrectly. This handy guide will correct any push-up mistakes once and for all.
When your hamstrings are tight, you know it. When you need to loosen up these major muscles, give these three yoga poses a try.
Sick of tossing and turning? These five expert tips for a better night's sleep could be just what you need.
Speaking of healthy eating choices, that juice cleanse you swore you'd stick to probably won't do everything it promised. Three of the biggest claims made by cleanse programs are actually total myths.
Push-ups are one of the most common exercises, but there are so many ways to execute them incorrectly. This handy guide will correct any push-up mistakes once and for all.
When your hamstrings are tight, you know it. When you need to loosen up these major muscles, give these three yoga poses a try.
Sick of tossing and turning? These five expert tips for a better night's sleep could be just what you need.
Advertisement